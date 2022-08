Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing the death of a child in Mara­bel­la.

Re­ports in­di­cate that an 11-year-old girl was mauled by a dog on Solomon Street, Mara­bel­la.

This is a de­vel­op­ing sto­ry. We will have more on this lat­er.

See up­dat­ed sto­ry:

Dog en­ters house, kills girl, 11, watch­ing tele­vi­sion

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com