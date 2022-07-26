11-year-old girl reported missing

Police are seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 11-year-old, Amanda Hills.
Hills of Benny Road, Valencia, was last seen at 11:30 am on Monday.
She was reported missing at the Valencia Police Post on the same day. Hills, is of mixed descent, five feet, eight inches tall with a medium build and a brown complexion.
She was last seen wearing a pair of red pants and a white jersey.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hills is asked to call the Valencia Police Post 667-9030 or 800-TIPS or contact 911, 999, 555 or any police station or share the information on the TTPS App.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian