11-year-old girl reported missing

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are seek­ing the ur­gent as­sis­tance of the pub­lic in lo­cat­ing 11-year-old, Aman­da Hills.

Hills of Ben­ny Road, Va­len­cia, was last seen at 11:30 am on Mon­day.

She was re­port­ed miss­ing at the Va­len­cia Po­lice Post on the same day. Hills, is of mixed de­scent, five feet, eight inch­es tall with a medi­um build and a brown com­plex­ion.

She was last seen wear­ing a pair of red pants and a white jer­sey.

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on the where­abouts of Hills is asked to call the Va­len­cia Po­lice Post 667-9030 or 800-TIPS or con­tact 911, 999, 555 or any po­lice sta­tion or share the in­for­ma­tion on the TTPS App.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com