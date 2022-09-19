19 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

$100M Fund Established For SME Support

16 segundos ago
_24100m_fund_established_for_sme_support.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

A sum of $100 million has been set aside for an e-commerce fund to assist small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in expanding their businesses online.   The  ‘EXIM Ecommerce Funder’, managed by the Jamaica Export/Import (EXIM) bank, in partnership with the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), is to finance up to 80 per cent of  the associated costs selected SMEs need in the process of  trading through an e-commerce platform.   The facility offers up to $5 million per entity, at a rate of  five per cent per annum.    It is a medium-term, non-revolving, secured loan, with up to three months moratorium on the principal repayments.  

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation