$100M Fund Established For SME Support

A sum of $100 million has been set aside for an e-commerce fund to assist small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in expanding their businesses online. The ‘EXIM Ecommerce Funder’, managed by the Jamaica Export/Import (EXIM) bank, in partnership with the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), is to finance up to 80 per cent of the associated costs selected SMEs need in the process of trading through an e-commerce platform. The facility offers up to $5 million per entity, at a rate of five per cent per annum. It is a medium-term, non-revolving, secured loan, with up to three months moratorium on the principal repayments.

