$100,000 bail for man charged with indecently touching schoolgirl he offered a drop

A 37-year-old man from Rio Claro was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 with a surety when he appeared before Magistrate Alexander Prince at the Couva Magistrates’ Court, on August 26 after being charged with indecent assault.
As part of the bail condition, the man is required to relocate to Tabaquite, have no communication with the victim or her family members, stay 100 meters away from the victim and her family members and report to the Gran Couva Police Station once per week.
The accused is expected to reappear in court on 23rd September, 2022.
According to a police report, on 14th June, 2022, a 17-year-old girl was awaiting transportation to go to school, when someone known to her offered her a lift.
The girl accepted, however, while on the way to school, the driver made a detour and allegedly touched the girl indecently.
Upon receiving a report about the incident, officers of the Rio Claro Police Station contacted the Child Protection Unit (CPU) Central. The CPU detectives conducted an investigation into the matter, and the man was subsequently arrested and charged with the offence on Thursday August 25.
The investigation was coordinated by W/ Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, W/ASP Theodore-Persad, W/Inspector Hospedales and W/Sergeant Cedeno. The charges were laid by PC Vijay Ramkissoon.
