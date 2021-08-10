Scotland and Wales lift COVID-19 restrictions but mask rules remain

A fan wearing a Scotland face mask inside the Murrayfield stadium in Scotland, Britain on June 26, 2021. [Photo/Agencies] Scotland lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, permitting events with large crowds and the reopening of all venues, though the nation has kept a mask mandate in place for many public places.

Nightclubs may open again for the first time since Spring last year, and the Scottish government has removed all physical distancing regulations. Events involving large gatherings have been given the go ahead, however organizers of outdoor events with crowds in excess of 5,000 and indoor events with a capacity beyond 2,000 must apply for permission.

While restrictions in England were lifted on July 19, devolved authorities elsewhere in the United Kingdom have maintained their own lockdown rules. Wales lifted the majority of regulations over the weekend, meanwhile Northern Ireland is yet to remove capacity caps for indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted to feeling a level of anxiety about the relaxation of the rules.

“I think there’s always going to be nervousness when we lift restrictions after such a long period,” Sturgeon told ITV on Monday. “I have to be honest that there’s some butterflies in my stomach about it today, but I think it’s the right moment to do this.”

Just under 74 percent of the Scottish population have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 61 percent have also had a second dose, according to UK government data.

Scottish authorities have opted to keep a mandate for face coverings in place for public transport and in schools for people 12 years old and above. Masks must be worn in hospitality venues too, though can be removed while drinking, dining or dancing. Wales has also kept a requirement in place for face coverings in many public areas. This differs from England, where the UK government removed the mask mandate entirely last month.

COVID-19 cases reached a year high in Scotland in early July, when a daily average of 3,400 cases were reported, and that average is now down to 1,190 cases.

Health authorities are hoping that continued vaccine rollout will prevent another major spike in infections, though Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said that rising levels are to be expected following the relaxation of the rules. Yousaf said he could not give a “cast-iron guarantee” of more lockdowns in the future.

“We would expect cases to rise as people interact more, potentially in bigger numbers and also when the schools return,” Yousaf told the BBC on Monday.

Following updated guidance from the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, Scotland began offering Pfizer vaccines to teens aged 16 and 17 from last week.

