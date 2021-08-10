Deputy Lozano warned of the serious dangers faced by Venezuelans trying to escape the crisis generated by Maduro’s regime in Venezuela

Entornointeligente.com / By Centro de Comunicación Nacional Jul 30, 2021 On the occasion of the World’s Day Against Human Trafficking, the parliamentarian sent a warning through her Twitter account, where she made clear that Venezuelan migrants are also victims of Nicolás Maduro’s criminal regime.

" Venezuela has become a failed state that does not guarantee human rights while promoting and financing the presence of narco-guerrilla groups, and allows them to exploit the mines and control drug trafficking routes, worsening the problem of human trafficking ," Lozano denounced.

