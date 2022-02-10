Entornointeligente.com / Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 90.79 +1.13 +1.26% Brent Crude • 10 mins 92.47 +0.92 +1.00% Natural Gas • 10 mins 3.932 -0.077 -1.92% Heating Oil • 10 mins 2.838 +0.013 +0.47% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.687 +0.034 +1.27% Louisiana Light • 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01% Bonny Light • 1 day 93.30 +1.42 +1.55% Opec Basket • 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34% Mars US • 12 hours 86.86 +0.30 +0.35% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.687 +0.034 +1.27% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Biden, Saudi King Talk About Oil Prices By Charles Kennedy – Feb 10, 2022, 9:00 AM CST Join Our Community President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman spoke this week about energy prices, with both saying their countries were committed to stability on the energy market.

The talks come amid high oil—and fuel—prices in an election year for the American administration.

Earlier this week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that all options were on the table when it came to oil price control. She added that “With oil-producing countries, we’re talking about proposed production increases. With oil-consuming countries, we’re talking about releases from strategic reserves,” as quoted by Reuters.

Psaki went on to add that “Nobody should hold back supply at the expense of the American consumer, particularly as the recovery from the pandemic continues, and oil producers around the world have the capacity to produce at levels that match demand and reduce the high prices.”

As for the talks between President Biden and King Salman, a statement issued by the White House following their call focused on the Yemen situation and the wider Middle Eastern political context, with a sentence towards the end saying , “Both leaders further reiterated the United States’ and Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies.”

Saudi Arabia is one of few OPEC+ members that have the spare production capacity to make up for shortfalls among other members where underinvestment or other problems are preventing them from pumping to their quotas. In the past, the Kingdom has demonstrated reluctance to do so, prompting Washington to announce a release from the strategic petroleum reserve to rein in prices at the pump.

The move was as unsuccessful as analysts expected it to be: the effect of the news on prices was short-lived and as crude oil continued up, so did retail fuel prices in the U.S. and elsewhere.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

