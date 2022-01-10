Tivoli Gardens Residents Protest Fatal Shooting By Police

Entornointeligente.com / Residents of Tivoli Gardens in Kingston mounted roadblocks in the area on Monday to protest the fatal shooting of a man by the police. It’s reported that shortly after midday, a police patrol team accosted 21-year-old Quasie Harriott in the community. During an alleged confrontation with the cops, Mr. Harriott was fatally shot and a nine millimetre pistol with seven rounds of ammunition reportedly seized. Angry residents later used debris to block sections of Darling Street. Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, head of the Kingston West Police Division, told Radio Jamaica News that the police have cleared the roadblocks and are monitoring the area.

