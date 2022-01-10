10 enero, 2022

Mention Date For Alliance Financial Principals Pushed Back To Friday

2 min ago
1 min read
mention_date_for_alliance_financial_principals_pushed_back_to_friday.png
Entornointeligente.com / The mention date for the principals of Alliance Finance Services, Peter and Robert Chin was pushed from Monday to Friday of this week.   The St. Andrew Parish Court was informed that the Office of the Director of  Public Prosecutions requested the date change.   President of Alliance Finance Peter Chin and his brother Robert Chin, who is the company’s vice president, have been charged with offences under the Bank of Jamaica Act, the Banking Services Act and the Proceeds of Crime Act.   The men are being represented by a team of attorneys, led by Queen’s Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson.  

