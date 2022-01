Governor-General’s Office Closes Due To COVID-19 Cases

Entornointeligente.com / The Office of the Governor-General was closed on Monday after a number of persons tested positive for COVID-19. According to a post on the King’s House website, contact tracing and testing will be carried out by the Health Ministry to determine the extent of the spread. It said as soon as the ministry gives clearance, the office will reopen and the public will be advised.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com