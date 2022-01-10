Finance Minister To Adjust 2021/2022 Budget Again

Entornointeligente.com / Finance Minister Dr. Nigel Clarke is to make another adjustment to the 2021/2022 national budget. A notice from Gordon House says Dr. Clarke will table the Second Supplementary Estimates on Tuesday when the House of Representatives resumes its sittings following the Christmas recess. It says the House will meet again on Thursday to approve the changes. The government made adjustments to the budget in September, increasing spending by $33 billion following an upward revision in revenue projections. The government is currently projected to spend $863 billion this financial year.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

