Ciboney Records Another Quarter Of Losses

Entornointeligente.com / Listed company Ciboney Group has recorded another quarter of losses. During the three months to November, it racked up losses of $1.8 million. That was an increase from the $1.2 million losses reported during the same period in 2020. Ciboney’s income during the three months was negligible. The Financial Sector Adjustment Company (FINSAC) is trying to sell its 72 per cent stake in Ciboney. The sale is expected to be completed in the current quarter.

