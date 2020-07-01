10 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Entornointeligente.com /

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud â” CMO says full effect of the disease on the human body still unknown GUYANESE continue to underestimate the severity of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and as result of their callous behavior, there is a consistent rise in the number of cases. Testimony to the consistent increase are the 10 new cases which were discovered after authorities tested 26 persons between Monday and Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, said authorities have so far tested 2,578 persons, with 2,333 being negative and 245 being positive. Of the positive cases, 114 persons have recovered and 12 persons have died, but authorities are contending with 119 active cases, of which 118 are in institutional isolation and one in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Fellow Guyanese, you can see what the current statistics are saying to us. I wish to reiterate that we are a long way from returning to normal as a result of the continuous spread of this disease,” said Dr. Persaud during a virtual COVID-19 update, on Tuesday. With this disease being embedded in some of the “hardest to reach” areas in the hinterland region, and even along the coastland, the behaviour pattern, which is a part of the local culture that persons choose not to change, continues to be the platform that is fuelling the transmission.

The CMO reminded persons that they have the option to change this pattern, but it requires personal sacrifice from everyone.

In sharing his advice, Dr. Persaud said: “We understand that Guyanese are very hospitable and friendly, it’s what we are known for around the world, but I am asking that we do this from a distance and with our masks on.”

There are examples of what is needed to stop the spread of this disease, some right in the Caribbean region.

“If you have been paying attention you will recognise that the longer this disease is around, the more our economy will be affected, the longer our health workers and health system will be under a lot of pressure, the longer our children’s education will be affected,” Dr. Persaud lamented.

Local and international authorities have no yet ascertained the full effect of COVID-19 on the human body. But, it is certain that persons can recover from the coronavirus disease although they may develop other conditions that they did not have. In some cases, those new conditions can lead to death.

The safety of every Guyanese is dependent on the compliance with control measures, which were implemented by local health authorities to contain the spread of the disease. Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) is still the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases.

Among communities on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey; among those on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri.

There is, however, a worrying development in Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini), where over 20 cases have been recorded in a short space of time. This has prompted health authorities to label the community as the epicentre for Region One.

“We call again on the residents of Moruca and those of the mining communities in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) to heed the warning. This disease is easily transmitted when you are in close contact with someone who is positive,” Dr. Persaud warned.

Health authorities have found that a large number of positive cases, in both of these regions, have no signs and symptoms, so they are asymptomatic. These persons can transmit this disease and the infected person will not even know that they are sick because there is no sign.

Toshaos and village councillors, operations owners all have a role to play in this pandemic. Dr. Persaud called on them to impress upon villagers and workers the importance of what is being said. All of the evidence points to the fact that if the guidelines are followed, the disease will be contained.

Considering the situation, Dr. Persaud had said residents of the community need to “be on guard” and take all necessary precautions in order to prevent further spread of the disease. “We are urging you to support the health team in this area by coming forward for testing if you have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive; by staying home unless it is necessary for you to come out, and if you must come out, ensure that your noses and mouths are covered.

“We ask that there is no congregating of persons, and that all passenger vehicles adhere to the guidelines that were provided. “We wish to also remind you of the runaway situation in neighbouring Brazil that has climbed to the position of being the second country in the world to have reported cases with an alarmingly high number of deaths registered,” said Dr. Persaud.

COVID-19 remains a serious issue not just here in Guyana, but globally as well, and according to global statistics, there are ten million cases of COVID-19, with over 499,000 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.

LINK ORIGINAL: Guyana Chronicle

