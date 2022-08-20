1 man, 2 women are latest to die from COVID-19

Entornointeligente.com /

Three more peo­ple—one el­der­ly male, one el­der­ly fe­male and one mid­dle-aged fe­male—have lost their lives to COVID-19, ac­cord­ing to the lat­est ad­vi­so­ry from the Min­istry of Health, for Sat­ur­day 20 Au­gust 2022. These lat­est deaths have pushed up the na­tion­al death toll to 4,095 lives lost.

The Min­istry says two of the three de­ceased per­sons each had one co­mor­bid­i­ty, while the oth­er de­ceased per­son had no know co­mor­bidi­ties. Among the co­mor­bidi­ties re­port­ed present are hy­per­ten­sion and cere­brovas­cu­lar dis­ease.

In its up­date for Sat­ur­day, Au­gust 20, the Min­istry of Health al­so re­ports that 353 peo­ple have test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19. At present, the to­tal num­ber of ac­tive cas­es in the coun­try is 7,185.

The num­ber of peo­ple in Trinidad and To­ba­go who have test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19—from Thurs­day 12 March 2020 to Sat­ur­day 20 Au­gust 2022—is 176,821.

As of to­day, Sat­ur­day, 242 COVID-19 pa­tients are hos­pi­talised (in hos­pi­tal and step-down fa­cil­i­ties), while some 6,943 peo­ple are in home self-iso­la­tion. Some 13 peo­ple were dis­charged from pub­lic health fa­cil­i­ties, and 272 com­mu­ni­ty cas­es have been cer­ti­fied as re­cov­ered.

Cur­rent­ly, some 716,146 peo­ple—51.2 per cent of the pop­u­la­tion—are ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed, hav­ing com­plet­ed ei­ther a one-dose or two-dos­es reg­i­men of a COVID-19 vac­cine. The Min­istry re­minds the pub­lic that a per­son is con­sid­ered to be ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed two weeks af­ter re­ceiv­ing the fi­nal rec­om­mend­ed dose(s) of a vac­cine or vac­cine com­bi­na­tion ap­proved by the World Health Or­gan­i­sa­tion (WHO).

And some 167,970 peo­ple have re­ceived their boost­er dos­es of a COVID-19 vac­cine, as of Sat­ur­day, Au­gust 20, the Min­istry’s up­date re­ports. Boost­er dos­es are ad­di­tion­al pri­ma­ry dos­es and boost­er dos­es of the COVID-19 vac­cine.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com