1 man, 2 women are latest to die from COVID-19

Three more people—one elderly male, one elderly female and one middle-aged female—have lost their lives to COVID-19, according to the latest advisory from the Ministry of Health, for Saturday 20 August 2022. These latest deaths have pushed up the national death toll to 4,095 lives lost.
The Ministry says two of the three deceased persons each had one comorbidity, while the other deceased person had no know comorbidities. Among the comorbidities reported present are hypertension and cerebrovascular disease.
In its update for Saturday, August 20, the Ministry of Health also reports that 353 people have tested positive for COVID-19. At present, the total number of active cases in the country is 7,185.
The number of people in Trinidad and Tobago who have tested positive for COVID-19—from Thursday 12 March 2020 to Saturday 20 August 2022—is 176,821.
As of today, Saturday, 242 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised (in hospital and step-down facilities), while some 6,943 people are in home self-isolation. Some 13 people were discharged from public health facilities, and 272 community cases have been certified as recovered.
Currently, some 716,146 people—51.2 per cent of the population—are fully vaccinated, having completed either a one-dose or two-doses regimen of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry reminds the public that a person is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the final recommended dose(s) of a vaccine or vaccine combination approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
And some 167,970 people have received their booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Saturday, August 20, the Ministry’s update reports. Booster doses are additional primary doses and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian