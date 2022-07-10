$1 M spent on body cameras, but cops not putting equipment to proper use

Entornointeligente.com /

More than $ 1 mil­lion of tax­pay­ers’ mon­ey has been spent to pur­chase close to 1,160 body cam­eras for the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS), which well-placed sources say are not be­ing put to prop­er use by of­fi­cers.

With the re­cent po­lice killings in the last week, cit­i­zens have been clam­our­ing for in­for­ma­tion and ev­i­dence that led to the death of three young men from the Beetham and an­oth­er man from Mor­vant.

But, so far, none seems to be forth­com­ing from the body cam­eras, the bulk of which was re­ceived in March of this year and dis­trib­uted to en­sure trans­paren­cy in the ex­e­cu­tion of their du­ties.

It is un­clear whether the of­fi­cers in­volved used body cam­eras dur­ing the in­ci­dent, but po­lice of­fi­cers of the Pro­fes­sion­al Stan­dards Bu­reau (PSB) will be re­ly­ing heav­i­ly on the footage from the CCTV cam­eras in that area to form part of their ex­ten­sive in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to these killings.

Po­lice sources said the cam­eras pur­chased for the TTPS that cost ap­prox­i­mate­ly $1,000 each were dis­trib­uted to the In­ter-Agency Task Force(IATF), the Guard and Emer­gency Branch (GEB), and the Emer­gency Re­sponse Team.

The sources said the cam­eras are there, but few of­fi­cers are util­is­ing them when on pa­trol.

The body cam­eras are worn by the of­fi­cers to cap­ture video and au­dio ev­i­dence when they are at­tend­ing to in­ci­dents in­volv­ing the pub­lic. They are used to im­prove of­fi­cer safe­ty, in­crease ev­i­dence qual­i­ty, re­duce civil­ian com­plaints, and re­duce li­a­bil­i­ty to the agency, in this case, the TTPS and the State.

There are now re­newed calls for the of­fi­cers to use the body cam­eras more ef­fec­tive­ly and fre­quent­ly fol­low­ing the Ju­ly 2 killing of Tris­tan «Rat­ty» Springer in Sec­ond Cale­do­nia, Mor­vant, and lat­er that same day, three oth­er men were shot dead by po­lice in down­town Port-of-Spain–Isa­iah Roberts, 16, Leonar­do Williams, 17 and Fabi­an Richards, 22. A fourth man was shot, but sur­vived, while two oth­ers were held at the scene.

Mor­vant res­i­dents told the me­dia that po­lice of­fi­cers vis­it­ed the Cipri­ani Av­enue home of Springer and or­dered two oth­er peo­ple present in the house to go out­side. They claim they heard sev­er­al gun­shots and Springer was tak­en out of the house by of­fi­cers to the hos­pi­tal, where he lat­er died. Po­lice claimed Springer shot at them first.

The sec­ond in­ci­dent hours lat­er in­volv­ing the Beetham men, sparked mas­sive protests in East Port-of-Spain on Mon­day. The three sur­vivors were re­leased with­out charge.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com