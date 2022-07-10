$1 M spent on body cameras, but cops not putting equipment to proper use

More than $ 1 million of taxpayers’ money has been spent to purchase close to 1,160 body cameras for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), which well-placed sources say are not being put to proper use by officers.
With the recent police killings in the last week, citizens have been clamouring for information and evidence that led to the death of three young men from the Beetham and another man from Morvant.
But, so far, none seems to be forthcoming from the body cameras, the bulk of which was received in March of this year and distributed to ensure transparency in the execution of their duties.
It is unclear whether the officers involved used body cameras during the incident, but police officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) will be relying heavily on the footage from the CCTV cameras in that area to form part of their extensive investigation into these killings.
Police sources said the cameras purchased for the TTPS that cost approximately $1,000 each were distributed to the Inter-Agency Task Force(IATF), the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), and the Emergency Response Team.
The sources said the cameras are there, but few officers are utilising them when on patrol.
The body cameras are worn by the officers to capture video and audio evidence when they are attending to incidents involving the public. They are used to improve officer safety, increase evidence quality, reduce civilian complaints, and reduce liability to the agency, in this case, the TTPS and the State.
There are now renewed calls for the officers to use the body cameras more effectively and frequently following the July 2 killing of Tristan «Ratty» Springer in Second Caledonia, Morvant, and later that same day, three other men were shot dead by police in downtown Port-of-Spain–Isaiah Roberts, 16, Leonardo Williams, 17 and Fabian Richards, 22. A fourth man was shot, but survived, while two others were held at the scene.
Morvant residents told the media that police officers visited the Cipriani Avenue home of Springer and ordered two other people present in the house to go outside. They claim they heard several gunshots and Springer was taken out of the house by officers to the hospital, where he later died. Police claimed Springer shot at them first.
The second incident hours later involving the Beetham men, sparked massive protests in East Port-of-Spain on Monday. The three survivors were released without charge.
