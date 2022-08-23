1 killed, 2 injured in east PoS gun attack

One man is dead and two others injured following a shooting at the Harpe in East Port-of-Spain just before 10 pm on Monday.
Initial reports indicate that one man identified only as Avery was shot dead while two men, one with the alias «Bodies» and another named Zion were shot in the back.
Camera footage emerging online show cars speeding away from the area while loud explosions from high-powered weapons are heard and shortly, after a man is seen running down the street. A few seconds later, a car speeds around a corner near where the camera was positioned and disappears.
Police are working on the theory that the shooting is gang related.
