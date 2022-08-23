1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting incident in Port-of-Spain

Entornointeligente.com /

JESSE RAMDEO

A man has been shot and killed in cap­i­tal city, Port-of-Spain, while an­oth­er was wound­ed in the same shoot­ing in­ci­dent.

In­for­ma­tion reach­ing Guardian Me­dia sug­gests that around 8:30 last evening, 27-year-old Av­ery Weekes of Basilon Street, East Dry Riv­er, was walk­ing along Ob­ser­va­to­ry Street when he was ac­cost­ed by an armed man.

Weekes at­tempt­ed to flee but was chased and sub­se­quent­ly shot sev­er­al times.

An­oth­er man was struck by a bul­let in the at­tack.

Both were tak­en to hos­pi­tal where Weekes suc­cumbed to his in­juries, while the oth­er man is ward­ed in a sta­ble con­di­tion.

Po­lice are work­ing on the the­o­ry that the shoot­ing is gang-re­lat­ed.

