1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting incident in Port-of-Spain

JESSE RAMDEO
A man has been shot and killed in capital city, Port-of-Spain, while another was wounded in the same shooting incident.
Information reaching Guardian Media suggests that around 8:30 last evening, 27-year-old Avery Weekes of Basilon Street, East Dry River, was walking along Observatory Street when he was accosted by an armed man.
Weekes attempted to flee but was chased and subsequently shot several times.
Another man was struck by a bullet in the attack.
Both were taken to hospital where Weekes succumbed to his injuries, while the other man is warded in a stable condition.
Police are working on the theory that the shooting is gang-related.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian