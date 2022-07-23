1 dead, 1 critically injured after chopping incident

SASCHA WILSON
A chopping attack in Barrackpore last night ended with one man dead and another in critical condition.
Dead is 36-year-old fisherman Amit Boodoo, of Jaipaulsingh Trace, Barrackpore.
The incident occurred around 6:30 pm, on Friday, July 22.
Initial inquiries revealed that as Boodoo pulled up at his driveway, the victim, a 33-year-old labourer of Claxton Bay who is known to Boodoo, arrived in another vehicle.
Reports are Boodoo came out of his vehicle and he, the victim and the driver began arguing.
Boodoo reportedly grabbed a cutlass and approached the car. The victim exited the vehicle with a cutlass and both men began attacking each other.
Boodoo’s wife was at home, and along with the driver, intervened and restrained the two men. However, both were bleeding from the wounds they had inflicted on each other, including on head wounds.
The wounded men were taken to the Princes Town Health Facility in separate vehicles, but Amit Boodoo died on the way.
The victim was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where he is warded and said to be in a serious condition.
Police retrieved a cutlass at the scene and another cutlass in a vehicle.
Among the officers responding to the incident were Insp Rineiro, Ag Sgt Deo, PC Jugoon, PC Young of the Barrackpore Police Starion and Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3.
Cpl Marsh is investigating.
