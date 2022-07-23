1 dead, 1 critically injured after chopping incident

Entornointeligente.com /

SASCHA WIL­SON

A chop­ping at­tack in Bar­rack­pore last night end­ed with one man dead and an­oth­er in crit­i­cal con­di­tion.

Dead is 36-year-old fish­er­man Amit Boodoo, of Jaipauls­ingh Trace, Bar­rack­pore.

The in­ci­dent oc­curred around 6:30 pm, on Fri­day, Ju­ly 22.

Ini­tial in­quiries re­vealed that as Boodoo pulled up at his dri­ve­way, the vic­tim, a 33-year-old labour­er of Clax­ton Bay who is known to Boodoo, ar­rived in an­oth­er ve­hi­cle.

Re­ports are Boodoo came out of his ve­hi­cle and he, the vic­tim and the dri­ver be­gan ar­gu­ing.

Boodoo re­port­ed­ly grabbed a cut­lass and ap­proached the car. The vic­tim ex­it­ed the ve­hi­cle with a cut­lass and both men be­gan at­tack­ing each oth­er.

Boodoo’s wife was at home, and along with the dri­ver, in­ter­vened and re­strained the two men. How­ev­er, both were bleed­ing from the wounds they had in­flict­ed on each oth­er, in­clud­ing on head wounds.

The wound­ed men were tak­en to the Princes Town Health Fa­cil­i­ty in sep­a­rate ve­hi­cles, but Amit Boodoo died on the way.

The vic­tim was trans­ferred to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where he is ward­ed and said to be in a se­ri­ous con­di­tion.

Po­lice re­trieved a cut­lass at the scene and an­oth­er cut­lass in a ve­hi­cle.

Among the of­fi­cers re­spond­ing to the in­ci­dent were In­sp Rineiro, Ag Sgt Deo, PC Ju­goon, PC Young of the Bar­rack­pore Po­lice Star­i­on and Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion 3.

Cpl Marsh is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

