More beds added to ICU as country prepares for Delta variant’s arrival

Entornointeligente.com / Prin­ci­pal Med­ical Of­fi­cer in the Min­istry of Health, Dr Maryam Ab­dool-Richards, is as­sur­ing cit­i­zens that there are no con­firmed cas­es of the Delta vari­ant in Trinidad and To­ba­go thus far.

How­ev­er, speak­ing dur­ing the min­istry’s me­dia brief­ing yes­ter­day, she said of­fi­cials are prepar­ing for the ar­rival of this par­tic­u­lar COVID-19 strain and had ac­ti­vat­ed ad­di­tion­al beds at the lev­el of the In­ten­sive Care Units (ICU) across the par­al­lel health­care sys­tem, along with ap­pro­pri­ate staffing re­quire­ments and sup­port­ing in­fra­struc­ture to be able to care for crit­i­cal­ly ill pa­tients.

De­spite this, she ap­pealed to cit­i­zens to ad­here to pub­lic health reg­u­la­tions to wear a mask, wash their hands and so­cial dis­tance.

The Delta vari­ant was first de­tect­ed in In­dia in De­cem­ber 2020 and the high­ly trans­mis­si­ble strain has quick­ly be­come the dom­i­nant strain in at least 124 coun­tries.

Among the Caribbean coun­tries that have so far con­firmed the pres­ence of this strain are Bar­ba­dos, St Vin­cent and the Grenadines, Mar­tinique, St Mar­tin and Guade­loupe to name a few.

Say­ing there re­mained a nar­row gap be­tween ad­mis­sions and dis­charges of COVID-pos­i­tive pa­tients in the par­al­lel health­care sys­tem lo­cal­ly, Ab­dool-Richards said, “Since Ju­ly 15 or so, we have no­ticed a plateau in the ac­tu­al num­ber of pa­tients with­in the sys­tem.”

With over­all hos­pi­tal oc­cu­pan­cy in Trinidad stand­ing at 38 per cent and 34 per cent in To­ba­go, she added, “This means that four out of every ten beds are oc­cu­pied.”

How­ev­er, oc­cu­pan­cy at both the ICU and HDU lev­els con­tin­ues to be high.

Com­mend­ing the pub­lic for its high lev­el of vac­cine ac­cep­tance and ac­knowl­edg­ing yes­ter­day’s record num­bers that flocked to get the As­traZeneca shots at var­i­ous sites around the coun­try, Ab­dool-Richards said up to 3 pm on Sun­day, 5,400 ap­point­ments had been booked.

A break­down showed 4,600 ap­point­ments were made via the on­line site, while 762 came through the min­istry’s call cen­tre.

Last week, a to­tal of 82,500 As­traZeneca vac­cines ar­rived in this coun­try as part of a do­na­tion from the Cana­di­an gov­ern­ment.

On the top­ic of mak­ing vac­cines manda­to­ry, the PMO said vac­ci­na­tion re­quires the co­op­er­a­tion of the pub­lic, as it is safe and ac­ces­si­ble to all who qual­i­fy for it.

How­ev­er, she said the min­istry has main­tained it is an is­sue of per­son­al re­spon­si­bil­i­ty. But with more sec­tors be­ing re­opened and in­creased move­ment of peo­ple and greater co-min­gling, she said, “Vac­ci­na­tion is an ad­di­tion­al lay­er of pro­tec­tion.”

She said mak­ing it a manda­to­ry pol­i­cy is, “sSome­thing that has to be re­viewed and is re­al­ly un­der the purview of Cab­i­net and the Prime Min­is­ter. At present, vac­ci­na­tions are vol­un­tary.”

Asked what mech­a­nisms are in place to pre­vent peo­ple who ac­cessed Sinopharm jabfrom re-en­ter­ing the sys­tem to now re­ceive the As­traZeneca vac­cine, Ab­dool-Richards ap­pealed to the pub­lic to be hon­est, al­though she said ro­bust checks and bal­ances are in place at each site and the record-keep­ing at the min­istry’s lev­el was up to date and trans­par­ent.

