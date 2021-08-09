Gamers happy lottery booths back open, but agents still worry

The odds had been stacked against them for near­ly three months, but yes­ter­day, gam­blers breathed a sigh of re­lief when the ma­jor­i­ty of Na­tion­al Lot­ter­ies Con­trol Board op­er­a­tors re­sumed busi­ness.

De­spite many miss­ing the mark, play­ers said they were hap­py for a chance to hit the jack­pot once more.

Ac­cord­ing to one play­er who was cap­tured out­side a lot­tery booth on Kei­th Street, San Fer­nan­do, “I don’t win but I like the ex­cite­ment, the amuse­ment nah.”

Just be­fore mid­day yes­ter­day, a team from Guardian Me­dia cap­tured Abe­die Cox hus­tling to “play a mark” at a booth in Care­nage.

“I’d like 2 dol­lars on 6, bel­ly, 2 dol­lars on 14, mon­ey, and 2 dol­lars on 18, wa­ter boat…thank you, you know how long I wait­ing to come out the house and play some Play Whe.”

Cox said he had wait­ed months to try and cash in on the NL­CB games again.

“My bel­ly hun­gry, I want mon­ey and wa­ter go­ing and fall, we in Care­nage.”

Cox may have had all the com­pelling signs, but not the luck when the mid­day draw rolled around and 20, Dog, had played.

Yes­ter­day marked the re­turn of hope and anx­i­ety for lot­tery play­ers, as NL­CB booths and cen­tres re­opened af­ter op­er­a­tions were sus­pend­ed as part of the Gov­ern­ment’s mea­sure to stem the spread of COVID-19. For some, play­ing a mark meant more to them now than ever be­fore.

“The poor man could still get some­thing be­cause how the coun­try lock­down un­der the COVID virus, it is re­al pres­sure, things hard too bad out here,” one man said,

But while play­ers rolled in the ex­cite­ment, some lot­tery agents lan­guished in COVID’s back­lash.

