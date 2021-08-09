China’s PPI up 9 pct in July

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 9 percent year on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday.

The expansion was faster than the year-on-year growth of 8.8 percent registered in June.

The higher PPI growth last month was partly due to sharp price hikes in crude oil and coal, said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

On a monthly basis, the PPI gained 0.5 percent in July, also faster than the growth seen in June.

Monday’s data also showed that China’s consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 1 percent year on year in July. Enditem

