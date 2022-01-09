WRHA Bracing For Increase In COVID Cases Among Staff

The Western Regional Health Authority is bracing for a surge in COVID-19 cases among its healthcare staff.

Clinical Coordinator for the region, Dr. Delroy Fray, disclosed that more than thirty employees including doctors have been away from work due to the virus.

Dr. Fray gave a breakdown on the latest figures on Thursday.

“At Cornwall, there are 11 nurses and eight doctors out. At Sav-la-Mar there are seven nurses, at Noel Holmes, there is one nurse out and at Falmouth there are four nurses out, with one doctor.”

He explained that a robust monitoring system is being implemented in case a high number of healthcare workers get sick.

“We’ll be watching it daily.We are watching the numbers, we have put the systems in place . The big setback is when it starts to take out the health care workers – that’s a big problem,” he added.

