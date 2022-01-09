UNITED STATES | Judge dismisses sole criminal charge against Andrew Cuomo

Entornointeligente.com / ALBANY, New York (AP):

The only criminal charge filed over the sexual harassment allegations that drove former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo from office was dismissed Friday at prosecutors’ request, clearing what had been seen as the most serious legal threat to the Democrat.

The move had been expected after Albany County prosecutors said they couldn’t prove the case and intended to drop it.

Cuomo, who denied the allegation that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020, didn’t speak during Friday’s short hearing, held with the judge sitting in an Albany courtroom and the lawyers and defendant appearing via videoconference.

Wearing a black mask, Cuomo was visible for only a few seconds when his lawyer, Rita Glavin, swivelled her camera to show him in the room.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com