Top 10 books for 2021 by Caribbean authors

Entornointeligente.com / The year 2021 was a tough year for many. However, in the world of books, 2021 was a year that several Caribbean authors took a leap to use prose as a means of keeping people grounded and engaged, breaking geographical barriers and allowing persons to experience some amount of normalcy and solace in those moments. Whether these bodies of work were consumed therapeutically, leisurely, or scholastically, these authors did not disappoint. I present to you, in no specific order, ten of the top Caribbean reads released in 2021.

How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps her House – Cherie Jones How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps her House is a deep-rooted story, set in 1984 Barbados at a fictional beach resort called Baxter Bay, and is presented through multiple points of views. It is a beautifully written story about beautiful people with cuts and bruises and heavy bags that they carry on their figuratively breaking backs. A solid début from Cherie Jones, it captures physically and emotionally broken people trying to live holistic lives but failing at every turn. Look out for themes such as those of generational curses, incest, rape, and abuse. How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps her House is a heavy but captivating read that will sit with you even after you have set this book down.

Pleasantview – Celeste Mohammed

Literature coming out of Trinidad has proven strong and compelling over the years, and Celeste Mohammed did not drop the ball. “Pleasantview liked nothing better than a good bacchanal,” reads a line from the book, foretelling what is to come. A definite page-turner, a good bacchanal is what you will get from Pleasantview . This plot-driven début novel presents a storyline of each character’s life being interlocked by cause and effect – from the young lower-class girl involved with her wealthy upper-class boss to everyone in between. Ironically, the view is not pleasant as we are faced with carefully structured characters in a fictional town in Trinidad where life is drenched in dirty secrets and muddled with classism, social disparity, human trafficking, politics, female marginalisation, and all the not so beautiful aspects of Caribbean life.

Hurricane Summer – Asha Bromfield Let’s face it. Watching a character grow into their own, face their fears and the odds set against them and understand their space and themself is an interactive experience. This highly anticipated book looks at the fragile and complex relationship between Tilla and her father and its development with the incorporation of her extended family once she is forced to take a trip to Jamaica to spend time with him. This one is guaranteed to tug at your emotions as it addresses classism, parent-child relationships, colourism, and young love. The geographical representation of the hurricane is symbolic of the tensions that run throughout the novel. Nonetheless, Tilla shines as a strong protagonist along with well-fleshed-out characters and beautiful storytelling.

