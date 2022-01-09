St Vincent and the Grenadines granted permission to export medical cannabis

Entornointeligente.com / St Vincent and the Grenadines is now the first member state of the sub-regional grouping the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), to be granted permission for the export of medicinal cannabis.

On Friday, the government announced that the island would export its first shipment of medicinal cannabis to Europe.

The announcement follows the recent approval of the first export certificate for medicinal cannabis.

The export permission was granted to Caribbean Cannabis Company trading as Medicinal.

The company already has several products marketed locally and has worked with traditional cultivators in building out their supply chain.

