Rare Toni Morrison short story to be published as a book

NEW YORK (AP):

To much of the world, the late Toni Morrison was a novelist, celebrated for such classics as Beloved , Song of Solomon, and The Bluest Eye .

But the Nobel laureate did not confine herself to one kind of writing.

Morrison also completed plays, poems, essays, and short stories, one of which is coming out as a book on February 1. Recitatif , written by Morrison in the early 1980s and rarely seen over the following decades, follows the lives of two women from childhood to their contrasting fortunes as adults. Zadie Smith contributes an introduction, and the story’s audio edition is read by the actor Bahni Turpin.

According to Autumn M. Womack, a professor of English and African American Studies at Princeton University (where Morrison taught for years), the author had written short fiction at least since her college years at Howard University and Cornell University though she never published a story collection. Recitatif was included in the 1983 release Confirmation: An Anthology of African American Women , co-edited by the poet-playwright Amiri Baraka and now out of print.

