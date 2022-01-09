Oscar winner Sidney Poitier transformed how black people were portrayed on screen

Entornointeligente.com / NEW YORK (AP):

Few movie stars, black or white, had such an influence both on and off the screen as Sidney Poitier. Before Poitier, no black actor had a sustained career as a lead performer, and rarely was one permitted a break from the stereotypes of bug-eyed servants and grinning entertainers.

The groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration, who transformed how black people were portrayed on screen and became the first black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Lead Performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died on Thursday. He was 94.

Poitier, winner of the Best Actor Oscar in 1964 for Lilies of the Field , passed at his home in Los Angeles, according to Latrae Rahming, the director of communications for the prime minister of The Bahamas.

Poitier, the son of Bahamian tomato farmers, appeared in more than 25 films during the 1950s and 1960s, and his rise paralleled the growth of the civil rights movement. As racial attitudes evolved and segregation laws were challenged and fell, Poitier was the performer to whom a cautious Hollywood turned for stories of progress.

