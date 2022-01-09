Orville Taylor | UWI is not U, not him, but WI

Entornointeligente.com / Recently deceased legend South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu reminded us that silence of those who know better enables wrongs. On Radio Jamaica, the flagship of this media group, our mandate is to be ‘active for the good of the nation’. To the privileged minority of persons in this country who happened to graduate therefrom, The University of the West Indies (UWI) stature and reputation mean everything. Perception is everything. Something doesn’t smell right and marine scientist Mona Principal, Dale Webber, can recognise the odour.

Along with the West Indies cricket team, and the Caribbean Examination Council, U is ‘Fi WI’, not the property of any individual, however powerful, and its stewardship must be for the benefit of the majority. There is a common thread here. UWI Chancellor Robert Bermudez, to the best of my knowledge, is not a UWI graduate, and interestingly, neither is Vice-Chancellor Hilary Beckles, whose degrees are from the University of Hull. But let’s leave the deep ship puns for now. The demise of UWI would do nothing to the integrity of these men’s qualifications. It would be catastrophic to the rest of us. Working at UWI is a blessing and the task is to make it better than we found it and leave.

At present, the university’s board chairman (Bermudez) and the board of directors (Council) are being investigated by an extraordinary committee, appointed by the chief executive officer (Beckles) over the circumstances surrounding his renewal of contract. Beckles, who turned 65 in 2021, is administrative head of a limping university, in financial crisis and which took the decision that as part of the recovery strategy, unless the circumstances are exceptional, no one past this retirement age should be re-engaged.

WALKING THIN LINE For whatever reason, the ‘jury’ comprising the heads of West Indian governments was not unanimous. In fact, the two largest countries and thus, main economic contributors, did not support Beckles’ renewal. If one were to use the very standard that he has now ushered in regarding other ‘classified’ appointments, he would be making his comments from his retirement couch. This post facto inquiry is dangerous and threatens the reputation and integrity of the 74-year-old institution. Beckles is walking a thin line. Caribbean citizens from all walks of life are peppering me with the unanswerable. “How do you set up a committee to report to yourself regarding your boss and the board of directors?” After all, we in the Faculty of Social Sciences boast the two best human resources master’s programmes in the Anglophone Caribbean. The faculty, which is 40 per cent of UWI, Mona, is a net earner for the university. Alas, all personnel in the faculty, who have actually worked outside of academia, solving real problems, are as dumbfounded. Nothing in our research or practical supports this.

