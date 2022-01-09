Horace Chang | Impact of modernised police stations on policing

Entornointeligente.com / Police stations are the operational base and the service centre for police within a community. The state and design of police stations directly reflects the strength, capability, and impact of police presence. At a time when community safety and security demands modern responses, we must empower police officers with modern, fit-for-purpose facilities for them to function optimally. In other words, modern police stations must reflect modern security requirements.

I did not come to this job of minister of national security with any preconceived ideas about the challenges faced by the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Among my early tasks was to visit police facilities to gain a first-hand appreciation of police working conditions. Following my first visit to a divisional headquarters, I instructed that the structure be demolished and replaced. Such grave deterioration was unacceptable. Such an acute level of infrastructural decay was not only an embarrassment to the country, but was offensive to the professionals who were charged to work there.

Needless to say, the Government understood and agreed from then, that significant investment outlays to provide modern, fit-for-purpose physical infrastructure were crucial to the country’s crime-fighting efforts. This is in addition to the other strategic upgrades and institutional transformation by the commissioner of police that will cumulatively make the police force more effective.

REPOSITIONING THE FORCE Consequently, we undertook to reposition the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) as a law-enforcement ecosystem that will restore the respect, confidence and trust of those they are sworn to serve and protect.

One in which the members are treated like the true professionals that they are, as we seek to change the policing philosophy and culture. In this regard, the Government would be responsible for financing the physical transformation of the JCF, while the commissioner of police and his team lead an aggressive institutional transformation.

