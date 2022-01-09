Editorial | Resurrect the JBI quickly

Last week, Robert Montague teased Jamaicans with the possibility of the country being "on the cusp of brand new industry", based on prospecting conducted over recent years by the minerals exploration company, Geophysyx.

Precisely what excited mining minister and Geophysyx’s principal, Bobby Stewart, isn’t known. The smart money, however, is tending towards a bet that the researchers have detected the presence of rare earth minerals, which they would still have to confirm is available in commercial quantities and easily extractable. But Geophysyx was also prospecting for gold and copper – and any other commercially viable minerals.

Whatever Mr Stewart’s company may have found to encourage him to add to the more than J$1 billion he has already spent on the venture, it ought to be obvious to Jamaica’s Government that it need not await the provenance of those discoveries to undertake an overhaul, and upgrading, of Jamaica’s mining laws. The same has to happen with its regulatory institutions, taking into account the changing global environment, including global warming and climate change. In fact, Minister Montague should recognise that Jamaica may not be merely on the “cusp of a new industry”, but that one is already upon us.

ECONOMIC GAME CHANGER If, indeed, it is rare earth elements (REE) that Geophysyx has in its sights, Minister Montague’s excitement is quite understandable. That would be a potential economic game changer and imply Jamaica’s return to geostrategic importance as a supplier of minerals – similar to the days when the island was the world’s major producer of bauxite.

Rare earth elements – a group of 17 metal minerals – aren’t particularly rare, although they are harder to find in large deposits. However, there is no doubting their importance. They are critical to more than 200 components in high-tech products – including for satellites, computers, mobile phones and batteries in electric vehicles, as well as those used to store power generated from renewable energy sources.

