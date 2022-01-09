Currie hits back, touts Maroon sovereignty

Maroon Chief Richard Currie has hit back at Prime Minister Andrew Holness urging him to respect the human and indigenous rights of his people.

In a post on his Instagram account this evening, Currie defended the sovereignty of the Maroons and suggested that Holness reflects on his stance.

At a press conference this morning, Holness declared that under his leadership “not one inch of Jamaica will come under any other sovereign authority”, dismissing the rhetoric of the Accompong Maroons that they are a sovereign people.

Asked by The Gleaner during the presser about the decision by his government to disengage with so-called ‘sovereign’ Maroons, an obviously upset Holness said what was being asked of the government was for it to use taxpayers’ money and grant funds to fund another ‘government’.

In early December, the Government of Jamaica had issued a directive to all ministries, departments and agencies prohibiting the allocation of funds to any area that has declared itself sovereign.

