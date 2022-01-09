CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure raises USD$348 357 in tenth year

CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure raises USD$348 357 in tenth year Sun, 01/09/2022 – 7:04am DESPITE lockdowns and other restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, creative volunteers and committed donors still managed to raise thousands of dollars for cancer care charities and organisations across the region as CIBC FirstCaribbean celebrated the 10th anniversary of Walk for the Cure. The annual event which normally features specially organised walks in September and October in the 16 territories where the bank operates, took on a different form based on the prevailing health directives in each territory again this year. The funds generated from walks and “walk events”, staff activities as well as donations from long-standing and some new sponsors took the total funds raised this year to USD$348 357.70. Topping the fund-raising leader board was Cayman Islands which broke all of its previous records to raise USD$125 000, they were followed by The Bahamas on USD$58 000 and Barbados with USD$34 000. This year’s funds take the overall amount raised across the region to just over $3 million in the last ten years. A doubly elated Walk Co-Chair and the bank’s Managing Director, Wealth Management Dan Wright who led the fund-raising efforts in Cayman, thanked the various walk managers, staff fundraisers and corporate sponsors for their tremendous efforts this year. “I thank all who have contributed to making our 10th anniversary events so rewarding and I look forward to working with you again next year,” Wright said. He said the bank’s star charitable activity and the region’s largest cancer fund-raising event was again “forced to refashion itself for the times. The prevailing Covid-19 conditions in each territory largely dictated what was done with many virtual events taking the place of actual walks”. However, fellow Co-Chair and Managing Director Retail and Business Banking, Mark St. Hill noted that the challenging conditions truly brought out the creativity of staff and sponsors. “I was truly impressed with the fund- raising activities this year, from small walks, virtual events, special 10th anniversary sales, to even a walking dinner in Curacao, to treasure hunts and hikes and the usual bake sales and T-shirt sales,” St. Hill said. Both Wright and St. Hill paid special thanks and tribute to the bank’s various walk managers who have spearheaded the co-ordination of walk activities and fund-raising in each territory. They were especially full of praise for the walk managers who have been with Walk for the Cure from the very start. The funds generated from the walk are used primarily to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients and in Barbados, the bank works with the Breast Screening Programme of the Barbados Cancer Society. This year among the activities in Barbados, was the production of a highly visible mural which was designed to highlight and support the strength and beauty of women who have been directly affected by breast cancer. The mural is located on the busy highway at Lower Collymore Rock, right next to Purity Bakeries which co-sponsored the production of it with the bank. On the actual day when there would have been a walk, participants were invited to walk around their neighbourhood with family and post the photos on the Walk for the Cure social media pages. The funds raised are also used to provide assistance, care and counselling to patients and their families as well as to raise awareness, and stress the importance of early detection, through education campaigns across the region.

