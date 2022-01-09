Carolyn Cooper | 'Hope is like a road in the country'

Entornointeligente.com / There are several versions of a truly devilish meme circulating on the Internet. It features faces in various degrees of shock. The text says, “When you realise 2022 is pronounced ‘2020 too.’” We certainly know now to tek bad tings mek joke. But this is taking a joke too far. None of us has the strength to repeat the trauma of 2020. We have to believe that things will get much better in 2022.

One of the most inspiring messages I’ve found so far this year comes from Lin Yutang, a Chinese linguist, philosopher, novelist, translator and inventor. Born into a Christian family, Yutang dismissed his early upbringing as a form of cultural imperialism that undermined traditional Chinese values. He grew to embrace Taoism and Buddhism. In later life, Yutang did return to his religious roots, largely inspired by his wife Liao who was a devout Christian.

Yutang defined hope in this way: “Hope is like a road in the country; there was never a road, but when many people walk on it, the road comes into existence.” In this memorable affirmation, Yutang was acknowledging the power of collective action. He also seemed to recognise the fact that official roads designed by civil engineers don’t always follow the organic paths that are most convenient for the majority of us.

SUSTAINABLE FUTURE As we set off down the uncharted road of 2022, I’m hopeful that we can create new routes to a sustainable future. First of all, Jamaican roads, both urban and rural, are notoriously treacherous. New urban highways can be deadly for pedestrians. And potholes are a constant menace for motorists. We really have to invest in infrastructure that will enable easy movement all across the country. We cannot focus only on highways. We have to make country roads more accessible.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com