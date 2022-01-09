Alfred Dawes | Of lab mice and men

Entornointeligente.com / What do you get when you mix science and politics? Answer: Politics.

The scientific method was developed hundreds of years ago and governed mankind’s leap through four industrial revolutions. A theory is formed based on critical observation and experiments formulated to test same. Following analysis of the data, conclusions are drawn from the experiments. These conclusions have governed every aspect of our lives from technology, healthcare to even our decision to walk with an umbrella. Science and logical conclusions often clash with special interest groups because of the undesirable conclusions drawn from irrefutable data. When this happens, the involvement of politics is inevitable, as is the corruption of science.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic the obvious examples of science being hijacked by special interest groups were the food industry and climate change denial. When food industry declared war on saturated fats and food cholesterol as causes of heart disease, the resulting explosion of low fat and cholesterol free junk foods laden with sugars gave rise to the obesity epidemic. This has resulted in chronic diseases being the leading causes of death worldwide. It was only last year that recommendations on the restriction on dietary cholesterol were quietly abandoned despite years of evidence opposing them.

Climate change is hotly debated by politicians and laymen fed talking points from their respective sides of the divide. Nobody listens to boring scientists presenting evidence of climate change even when the data are clear. Yet none of these examples come close to doctors and health experts recommending “healthy” cigarettes to an unsuspecting public.

If science has been corrupted in recent history, why is it so difficult to believe that in a world of hyper capitalism that it is not taking place right now? For one, nobody wants to accept that they have been indoctrinated and that their beliefs are falsehoods. To convince them otherwise is for their ego to admit that they were duped, and to change beliefs after public declarations is shameful. Conversely, it is difficult to convince conspiracy theorists to abandon their flawed positions even as they become more outlandish.

