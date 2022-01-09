19 dead, including nine children, in NYC apartment fire

Entornointeligente.com / A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a Bronx apartment building with thick smoke, killing 19 people, including nine children today in New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire “started in a malfunctioning electric space heater” in an apartment unit spanning the second and third floors of the 19-story building. The door of the apartment was left open, allowing smoke to quickly spread throughout the building, Nigro said.

Some residents, trapped in their apartments, broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels under their doors. One man rescued by fire fighters said he had become numb to fire alarms because of frequent false alarms.

Some residents “could not escape because of the volume of smoke,” Nigro said. Fire fighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said, calling it “unprecedented.”

Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, said the children killed were 16 years- old or younger. Many of the building’s residents were originally from the West African nation of Gambia, Adams said, and there was a large Muslim community.

