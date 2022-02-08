'Lord forgive me'… Minister Marion Hall walking away from calling

Entornointeligente.com / Minister Marion Hall the dancehall icon-turned Christian has announced that she is walking away from her calling.

Hall, known in the dancehall space as Lady Saw, made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday and started trending almost instantly.

“May the Lord forgive me,” she wrote.

Hall also conceded that her detractors, both Christians and non-Christians had won.

“Congratulations on your mission to take me down. You’ve successfully done so and I’ve decided to walk away from my calling and will no longer be doing any preaching on social media,” she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com