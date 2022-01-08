UWI Staff Take Industrial Action

Entornointeligente.com / Academic, senior administrative, and professional staff at the University of the West Indies, Mona, have taken industrial action. Classes at the university have been disrupted as the employees voted on Friday to withdraw their services to protest the slow pace of wage and fringe benefits negotiations with the university, which started in 2020. An ultimatum which was served on the UWI expired on Tuesday after talks ended in a stalemate. The West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT), which represents the employees, told Radio Jamaica News that the decision was made for the members to cease carrying out various duties, effective immediately. Professor Paul Brown, President of the West Indies Group of University Teachers, said the members will withhold grades and not participate in classes for the second semester. Additionally, the staff will not attend any faculty or university meetings, whether virtually or in-person, or participate in any activity geared towards the resumption of semester two. However, Professor Brown said there will be no disruption to clinical services that the staff members will carry out.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com