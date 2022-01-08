There is no coup d’état at UWI

A coup d’état is carried out when one seeks to unseat a sitting leader in order to assume power. The position of the chancellor is primarily ceremonial and one in which Professor Beckles has no interest.

If the sitting chancellor’s handling of Sir Beckles’ reappointment was less than above board then, yes, he (Beckles} has every right to bring him to book. Beckles is the substantive leader of The University of the West Indies and must ensure that leadership from the ceremonial top to the ‘least’ among them is cloaked in integrity, probity, and decency.

Now is not the time for the media to bring ominous clouds to hover over our prized regional university. Beckles’ actions in and of themselves will do nothing to bring disrepute to the institution. Professors Nigel Harris and Hilary Beckles have both worked tirelessly to bring our university to global prominence. So let’s not unintentionally raise doubt in its leadership.

