Testing chief quits as COVID-19 cases pile up

Entornointeligente.com / HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC):

Bermuda’s active COVID-19 cases have soared beyond 1,100 as a scientist in charge of the island’s fight against the virus announced she is to leave the job at the end of the month after accusing the government of ignoring her advice.

“I really appreciate the experience and opportunities I have gained while working in this role.” Dr Carika Weldon said, confirming she had informed the cabinet of her decision.

Her resignation comes in the wake of massive delays in the turnaround of test results this week.

Weldon told the Royal Gazette newspaper that her advice to the David Burt government had been ignored during the build-up to the latest outbreak.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com