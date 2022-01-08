Survivors: Over 100 killed in attack in Nigeria’s north

Entornointeligente.com / MAKURDI, Nigeria (AP):

More than 100 people have been killed in Nigeria’s troubled northern region, survivors told The Associated Press (AP), as authorities continue to search for bodies and for suspects of the three-day violence.

Bandits arrived in large numbers in the Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara state on Tuesday evening, shooting and burning down houses until Thursday, according to Abubakar Ahmed, a resident in Bukkuyum.

“They killed more than 100 people,” Ahmed said, adding that as many as nine communities were affected in the incident.

Resident Aliyu Anka, in Anka, also confirmed that the casualty figure was more than 100. In one village, “they killed people from 20 years and above,” he said. “Some have been buried, some were burnt and we are still looking for bodies.”

