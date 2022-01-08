Rural Jamaica needs help

Over the years, rural Jamaica has been neglected. I was indeed happy when the prime minister acknowledged that rural Jamaica needs to be developed, and placed rural development under the Ministry of Local Government. One would have thought that the urgent attention that this requires would have been put into making some changes in rural Jamaica. However, nothing much has happened.

The ministry, most times when addressing the public, whatever is being done for rural development is not highlighted. There is always emphasis on local government, but somehow rural development doesn’t seem to be a priority.

Most areas in rural Jamaica need proper infrastructure, water, Internet etc. We need job opportunities in communities so the youth can feel that they can achieve something in life, without having to move out of their homes and go and live in the city.

It is my opinion, and I know most people living in rural Jamaica will agree, that rural development needs a ministry for itself or be moved under a different ministry – the current arrangement does not seem to be working.

