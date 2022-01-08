Moss-Solomon was a philosopher and mentor

My heart is saddened by the passing of Mr James Moss-Solomon, who will be remembered as one of the finest thinkers of the region.

I met Mr Moss-Solomon while I was pursuing the Master’s in Business Administration at Mona School of Business. I remembered one particular case while preparing for an entrepreneurial activity, he provided some valuable insights on how to address common mistakes that entrepreneurs faced.

He was an avid listener and I was amazed by the fact that he shared his stories with us about his experiences that he gained from the private sector. He shared his vision with the Mona School of Business and Management which he has helped to steer in the right direction.

I express my deepest condolences on his passing to his family and friends.

