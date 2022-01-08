Local Testing For COVID-19 Variants Further Delayed

Entornointeligente.com / The Health Ministry’s plan to begin testing for COVID-19 variants locally has been hit with another delay. Jamaica acquired a genome sequencer in October and had initially hoped staff would be trained to begin testing for variants in December. However, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie says training has been pushed back for a second time. “Unfortunately, we are not going to be up next week in terms of the training at the university. We were hopeful that for the 10th of January they would have been ready to start training and there has been a delay…. So, I can’t give you a definite date, unfortunately, as to when we would start, but we’re hopeful that the delay is not going to be more than a week,” she revealed. Dr. Bisasor McKenzie said, while some results are still outstanding, none of the samples sent overseas for testing have come back positive for the Omicron variant so far. “However, we had put out that we had been alerted by the United Kingdom that there were persons who had travelled to Jamaica and on return to UK, were tested and were found to be positive with Omicron. So we do know that there are persons that have passed through the country with Omicron and it is more than likely that we have more cases in country,” she said. In December, a traveller who visited Jamaica for a short period and stayed at a resort, was confirmed to have had the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton, who had made the disclosure, also said it was reasonable to assume that the strain is in Jamaica.

