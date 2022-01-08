Local balloon artist joins production team for New York’s NYE celebration

Entornointeligente.com / Some traditions are just timeless. And one ranking high on that list is the iconic New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Ceremony in Times Square, New York. Local balloon designer Jacqueline Jackson said she was honoured to be part of the prestigious countdown celebration.

“The live scene was phenomenal. The lights, music, the confetti and people waving their balloons with the metallic streamers were just simply spectacular. The Waterford Crystal Ball is the cake, but the confetti and balloons are the icing, as Technical Director Treb Heining would say,” Jackson told The Gleaner .

She said she was heartened to see the celebrations, especially as the world continues to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Just seeing the people waving their balloons and being happy even in these challenging times that we all are experiencing was enough for me. Being in the most famous place in the world on New Year and knowing I was a part of spreading joy and happiness all while ringing in a new year, with new dreams and hope, was fulfilling,” the balloon artist and creative director at Balloon by Jaki Jade said.

Jackson said that it was through watching the ball drop a few years ago that she noticed the incorporation of balloons. Fascinated by the production, which paid close attention to every detail in a precise and timely manner, the creative wanted to learn more. So she took a screenshot of a branded balloon and reached out to the sponsor.

When that route didn’t produce the desired results, Jackson extended her research to previously published newspaper articles and past television coverage. Coming up short in her findings, she called the company again, and they revealed that it was someone working in upstate New York.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com