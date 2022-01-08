Letter of the Day | Mona School of Business is indebted to James Moss-Solomon

The Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) community mourns the passing of James (Jimmy) Moss-Solomon, former executive in residence at MSBM.

Moss-Solomon was, to us at MSBM, a remarkable friend, supporter, mentor, confidante, to many simply ‘Uncle Jimmy’ and, for the marketing team, he was ‘Captain’.

Up to the time of his passing, Jimmy leveraged his years of executive management experience, social capital and vast personal and business networks to provide tremendous support to faculty, staff and students. Whether it was to identify speakers or solicit sponsorship for events, find internship opportunities for students in the Master in Business Management (MBM) programme or identify suitable projects for the Master in Business Administration (MBA) field projects, Jimmy could be counted on. He was passionate about building meaningful relationships between the university and industry, he was keen on the university and business school being relevant and responsive to the needs and demands of the country/region; to develop research solutions that could positively impact the industry and commerce, and to produce graduates who are ready to take their place in an ever-changing world.

COMMITTED TO YOUTH Jimmy demonstrated unreserved passion for, and commitment to, young people. He made time for them, scheduling frequent meetings as they prepared for various group projects, introducing them to his network of resources, and ultimately mentoring them. This commitment to students continued in his role as part of the steering committee for the Vincent HoSang Entrepreneurship Programme, where he helped to nurture and provide validation of their entrepreneurial ideas. Additionally, he was one of the driving forces behind the MSBM Reasoning Series with CEOs, a forum which provided students an opportunity to interact with CEOs in a ‘town hall’ setting and thereby gain useful insights about the experience and vision of the CEO. It was Jimmy’s firm belief that students would benefit from this type of exposure in our quest to produce well-rounded graduates.

