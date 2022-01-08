COVID-19 Cases Rise Among Inmates, Correctional Staff

Entornointeligente.com / The Department of Correctional Services is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases among the inmate and staff population at penal institutions in recent weeks. Eight inmates and fifteen staff members have tested positive and are now in isolation. A statement from the department says the active cases are at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, Horizon Adult Remand Centre, South Camp Juvenile Correctional Centre, St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre, Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Centre, as well as its head office. The department says it has implemented measures to reduce the spread of the virus. The South Camp Adult Correctional Centre is currently on lockdown, while movement has been restricted at Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre. The COVID-19 contingency plan has been activated.

