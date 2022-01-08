Bermuda’s Lead Advisor On COVID-19 Resigns As Cases Surge

Bermuda's Director of the Molecular Diagnostic and Research Laboratory, Carika Weldon, who is in charge of the island's fight against COVID-19, has announced her resignation at the end of the month as active cases soared above 1,000. Dr. Weldon has accused the government of ignoring her advice. Her resignation comes in the wake of massive delays in the turnaround of test results this week. Dr. Weldon told the Royal Gazette newspaper that her advice to the David Burt government had been ignored during the build-up to the latest outbreak. She had warned against children returning to school this week. Dr. Waldron also complained that the team was flooded with more than 3,500 test samples daily.

