Another global gold award for The UWI

The Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (The UWI) has an­nounced that they won an­oth­er gold in­ter­na­tion­al award for its brand­ing and mar­ket­ing at the 15th An­nu­al AVA Dig­i­tal Awards, ad­min­is­tered and judged by the As­so­ci­a­tion of Mar­ket­ing and Com­mu­ni­ca­tion Pro­fes­sion­als (AM­CP).

Vice-Chan­cel­lor, Pro­fes­sor Sir Hi­lary Beck­les says “Po­si­tion­ing the Uni­ver­si­ty’s rep­u­ta­tion and brand strat­e­gy in the in­ter­na­tion­al dig­i­tal space is a sig­nif­i­cant achieve­ment that speaks to its ef­fec­tive­ness.” De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease from the UWI:

The Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (The UWI) has won an­oth­er gold in­ter­na­tion­al award for its brand­ing and mar­ket­ing.

“Po­si­tion­ing the Uni­ver­si­ty’s rep­u­ta­tion and brand strat­e­gy in the in­ter­na­tion­al dig­i­tal space is a sig­nif­i­cant achieve­ment that speaks to its ef­fec­tive­ness,” said Vice-Chan­cel­lor, Pro­fes­sor Sir Hi­lary Beck­les, in re­ac­tion to the an­nounce­ment of this lat­est glob­al ac­co­lade for the Uni­ver­si­ty’s re­cent re­design of its cen­tral web­site www.uwi.edu.

It was earned in the 15th An­nu­al AVA Dig­i­tal Awards, ad­min­is­tered and judged by the As­so­ci­a­tion of Mar­ket­ing and Com­mu­ni­ca­tion Pro­fes­sion­als (AM­CP). The UWI brand is named on the 2022 win­ners list —among glob­al brand heavy­weights the likes of Vir­gin, Dell, DHL, AT&T, BET Net­work, and Al Jazeera Me­dia Net­work to name a few.

This in­ter­na­tion­al award for ex­cel­lence in dig­i­tal cre­ativ­i­ty, brand­ing and strat­e­gy comes as a high point that ce­ments the Caribbean’s top-ranked Uni­ver­si­ty’s progress in nur­tur­ing a sin­gle, glob­al brand con­scious­ness—the very essence of Phase 1 of its Triple A Strate­gic Plan, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od 2017-2022. The re­design of The UWI web­site was part of a sys­tem-wide ini­tia­tive to align the Uni­ver­si­ty’s dig­i­tal com­mu­ni­ca­tion as­sets with that of a mod­ern glob­al acad­e­my.

Ac­cord­ing to Vice-Chan­cel­lor Beck­les, “The UWI has re­mained fo­cused on its core busi­ness and has shown con­sid­er­able re­silience and com­mit­ment to its prin­ci­ples and pur­pose. This is how fine uni­ver­si­ties thrive; re­fus­ing to be dis­tract­ed in the ded­i­ca­tion to du­ty.”

Ex­tend­ing com­men­da­tions to the Uni­ver­si­ty Di­rec­tor, Mar­ket­ing and Com­mu­ni­ca­tions, Dr Rhon­da Jaipaul-O’Gar­ro, the Uni­ver­si­ty Chief In­for­ma­tion Of­fi­cer, Mrs Brigitte Collins and their com­bined teams, Vice-Chan­cel­lor Beck­les con­tin­ued, “We cel­e­brate this fur­ther glob­al recog­ni­tion of our ex­cel­lence in the face of stiff com­pe­ti­tion and the ef­fec­tive mi­gra­tion of the Triple A Strate­gic Plan in­to the glob­al dig­i­tal mar­ket­ing space. Man­ag­ing and lead­ing in the glob­al are­na re­quire the ef­fec­tive mo­bi­liza­tion of dig­i­tal tools and tech­nolo­gies. The UWI has risen to the chal­lenge and has won, once again, gold star ac­cla­ma­tion from its peers.”

He not­ed that “com­pet­ing among ma­jor glob­al con­glom­er­ates such as Dell, AT&T, Vir­gin, and BET il­lus­trates the dis­tance The UWI has trav­elled and grown in re­cent years. It al­so re­flects its sta­tus as a top tier in­ter­na­tion­al uni­ver­si­ty. It has il­lus­trat­ed once again its ca­pac­i­ty to ef­fec­tive­ly en­ter the glob­al space and to rep­re­sent the re­gion with dig­ni­ty and de­ter­mi­na­tion. By re­main­ing fo­cused, coura­geous, com­mit­ted and con­fi­dent, The UWI has en­tered 2022 with the win­ning mind­set nec­es­sary to grow and pros­per.”

